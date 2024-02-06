All sections
BusinessMay 10, 2021

Chamber Notes — Ribbon-cuttings, Business After Hours, legislative updates, women's networking event

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's May Business After Hours networking session is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Coalter Insurance Group's new Jackson location, 120 S. Missouri St. Social distancing and face masks are recommended for attendees...

Southeast Missourian

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's May Business After Hours networking session is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Coalter Insurance Group's new Jackson location, 120 S. Missouri St.

Social distancing and face masks are recommended for attendees.

n

Registration remains open for the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's Q&A session with political leaders representing elected officials scheduled for 8 until 9 a.m. Thursday at the Jackson Civic Center.

The event, which will include breakfast, will feature Debbie Colyett, representing 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, Lesley Rone representing U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, and Matt Bain from U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's office.

The program is part of the Jackson chamber's Business Leadership Series. A registration link may be found on the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.

n

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Women's Network "Power Hour" from 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday at The Library, 10 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Complimentary appetizers and a cash bar will be available.

There is no fee to attend, but the chamber asks that attendees register in advance through the event listing on the chamber website, www.capechamber.com.

n

A ribbon-cutting hosted by the Cape Girardeau chamber is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Friday to mark the reopening of Legacy Hospice, 1435 N. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.

n

The Jackson chamber will mark the 50th anniversary of the Cape Shrine Club with a ribbon-cutting at 1 p.m. Saturday at 5701 Old Cape Road East in Jackson.

n

Last week at the Cape Girardeau chamber's First Friday Coffee program, it was announced the chamber's monthly Business After Hours membership gatherings, which have been put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, will resume later this month. The May gathering will take place from 4:30 until 6 p.m. May 27 as part of a new member reception at a yet to be announced location.

