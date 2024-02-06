The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's May Business After Hours networking session is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at Coalter Insurance Group's new Jackson location, 120 S. Missouri St.

Social distancing and face masks are recommended for attendees.

Registration remains open for the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's Q&A session with political leaders representing elected officials scheduled for 8 until 9 a.m. Thursday at the Jackson Civic Center.

The event, which will include breakfast, will feature Debbie Colyett, representing 8th District U.S. Rep. Jason Smith, Lesley Rone representing U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, and Matt Bain from U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's office.

The program is part of the Jackson chamber's Business Leadership Series. A registration link may be found on the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Women's Network "Power Hour" from 4 until 6 p.m. Thursday at The Library, 10 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.