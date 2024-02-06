Chamber Notes — ribbon-cuttings & breakfast

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday at Saxony Lutheran High School, 2004 Saxony Drive in Cape Girardeau County, to mark the completion of the school's new track. The ceremony will be attended by representatives of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers of commerce.

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at noon Friday at Be Chosen Academy LLC, 2117 William St., in observance of the athletic training and fitness facility's recent opening.