BusinessApril 26, 2021
Chamber Notes — ribbon-cuttings & breakfast
A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday at Saxony Lutheran High School, 2004 Saxony Drive in Cape Girardeau County, to mark the completion of the school's new track. The ceremony will be attended by representatives of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers of commerce.
Southeast Missourian

A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday at Saxony Lutheran High School, 2004 Saxony Drive in Cape Girardeau County, to mark the completion of the school's new track. The ceremony will be attended by representatives of the Cape Girardeau and Jackson chambers of commerce.

n

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at noon Friday at Be Chosen Academy LLC, 2117 William St., in observance of the athletic training and fitness facility's recent opening.

n

The Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce recently resumed monthly breakfast gatherings for its membership. The breakfasts, which were postponed during much of 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, begin at 7:15 a.m. on the third Thursday of each month at The Front Porch, 1408 Main St. in Scott City. More information is available at the chamber's website, www.scottcitymochamber.org.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

