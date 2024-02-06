Chamber Notes — Ribbon-cuttings and business breakfast

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's April Business After Hours gathering will begin at 5 p.m. Tuesday at GearHeads, 415 S. Hope St. in Jackson. Chamber members and their guests are invited to this free event. Face masks and social distancing will be encouraged.
The Jackson chamber's April business breakfast will begin at 7:30 a.m. Friday at the Jackson Civic Center.
Seating is limited because of social distancing guidelines and reservations will be required. RSVPs may be made online through the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.
The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon-cutting at 12:15 p.m. Friday to mark the opening of B Boutique at 201 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite F, in Cape Girardeau.