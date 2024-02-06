Chamber Notes — New gift shop and First Friday Coffee

A ribbon-cutting, hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, is scheduled for 11 a.m. Thursday to mark the opening of Inspire Boutique, the new gift shop at Saint Francis Medical Center, 211 Saint Francis Drive.
n
The Cape Girardeau chamber's May First Friday Coffee will be Friday morning at the Century Casino Event Center. Doors open at 7 a.m. with a program beginning at about 7:40 a.m.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, attendance is limited to 160. Online registration through the chamber's website, www.capechamber.com, will end at 2 p.m. Thursday.
Masks are required inside the casino property and seating will be limited to four socially-distanced individuals per table.
Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.