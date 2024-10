Area chambers of commerce will be holding various events this week. n The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business After Hours at 5 p.m. today at Southern Bank, 727 W. Main St. n The Perryville Chamber of Commerce will hold Coffee & Connections on Tuesday at the Catalyst Center, 508 N. Main St. The topic will be Perry County Extension and the Local Individual Family Transit Lift. Light breakfast is offered at 7:45 a.m. with program starting at 8 a.m...