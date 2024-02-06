Chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting at noon today at Tailor Institute's new location at 528 Helena St. in Cape Girardeau.
n
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce has two events this week:
n
Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold September Coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1508 Main St.
n
Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Coffee & Conversation at 7:45 a.m. Wednesday at Robinson Event Center, 2411 Walters Lane.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.