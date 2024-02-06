Chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will postpone First Friday Coffee until 7:40 a.m. Sept. 9 at Century Casino Event Center in acknowledgment of the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend.
At 1 p.m. Friday, the chamber will host a ribbon-cutting at Kellerman Foundation for Historic Preservation’s second location, the former Chrisman Art Gallery at 32 N. Main St.
Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at Catalyst Business Center, 508 N. Main St.
