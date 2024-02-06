All sections
BusinessMarch 18, 2024
Chamber breakfast, reception events scheduled
Two local chambers of commerce will hold events this week: n Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce is holding Morning Chamber Coffee from 7:15 to 7:50 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at The Front Porch event center, 1408 Main St. in Scott City...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Two local chambers of commerce will hold events this week:

  • Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce is holding Morning Chamber Coffee from 7:15 to 7:50 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at The Front Porch event center, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.
  • Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner will last from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 22. It will take place at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. The ticket registration deadline ended March 11.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

