Chamber breakfast, reception events scheduled

Two local chambers of commerce will hold events this week:
Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce is holding Morning Chamber Coffee from 7:15 to 7:50 a.m. Thursday, March 21, at The Front Porch event center, 1408 Main St. in Scott City.
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner will last from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 22. It will take place at the Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau. The ticket registration deadline ended March 11.