Chaffee marijuana facility to host job fair Wednesday

Organic Remedies of Missouri, which is planning to start a medical marijuana cultivation and manufacturing operation in the former Columbia Sportswear plant in Chaffee, will host a career fair Wednesday at the Chaffee VFW.
The hiring event will take place from 3 until 6:30 p.m. The VFW is located at 217 S. Frisco St. in Chaffee.
Organic Remedies expects to employ approximately 150 people in the coming months with plans to expand and hire more employees in the future.
Among the full-time positions the company will be filling will be inventory-control specialists, cultivators, processors, packagers, shippers, security guards, porters and maintenance technicians.
Prospective employees must have reliable transportation, must be able to pass federal and state criminal background checks and must be able to work various shifts, including weekends.
