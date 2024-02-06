All sections
BusinessMarch 18, 2024
Chad Crow accepts Mississippi Land Bank CEO position
Chad Crow, chief credit officer and executive vice president of Farm Credit Southeast Missouri, is resigning from the company after 21 years of service. On Friday, April 5, he will become the chief executive office of Mississippi Land Bank in Senatobia, Mississippi...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Chad Crow
Chad Crow

Chad Crow, chief credit officer and executive vice president of Farm Credit Southeast Missouri, is resigning from the company after 21 years of service.

On Friday, April 5, he will become the chief executive office of Mississippi Land Bank in Senatobia, Mississippi.

Crow joined the association in 2003 as a loan officer at its Sikeston branch. He was promoted to branch manager in 2006 and served in various vice president roles.

Association president Greg Cunningham praised Crow for his contributions to the company in a news release.

"We appreciate the tremendous contributions that Chad has made during his tenure with Farm Credit Southeast Missouri," he said. "Farm Credit has been very fortunate to have an individual with the skills, experience, and willingness to help in whatever capacity needed that Chad possesses. The Board of Directors and employees of Farm Credit Southeast Missouri hold Crow in the highest regard and wish him the very best in his future endeavor."

Farm Credit Southeast Missouri is a $1 billion agricultural lending cooperative based in Sikeston. It serves farmers in a dozen Southeast Missouri counties.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

