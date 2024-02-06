CGCTA executive director Ginny Smith elected to MPTA board

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA) elected Ginny Smith, executive director of the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CGCTA), to its board of directors.

Smith, who had started as the CGCTA's executive director just five days earlier, will serve a two-year term and will continue to lead the CGCTA.

She had previously worked as the Southeast Missouri Transportation Service's director of operations for eight years.