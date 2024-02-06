All sections
December 11, 2023
CGCTA executive director Ginny Smith elected to MPTA board
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Ginny Smith
Ginny Smith

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, the Missouri Public Transit Association (MPTA) elected Ginny Smith, executive director of the Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CGCTA), to its board of directors.

Smith, who had started as the CGCTA's executive director just five days earlier, will serve a two-year term and will continue to lead the CGCTA.

She had previously worked as the Southeast Missouri Transportation Service's director of operations for eight years.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ginny to our Board of Directors," Kimberly Cella, executive director of the MPTA, said in a news release. "Her background and expertise will go a long way towards supporting the association's ongoing efforts to promote transit access and services across the state."

The MPTA was established in 1980 as a not-for-profit corporation to provide a unified voice for public and specialized transportation providers in Missouri.





