Century Casinos plan Caruthersville expansion

Century Casinos, which has a pair of gaming operations in Southeast Missouri, located in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, has acquired property adjacent to its Caruthersville casino, including an existing two-story hotel the company plans to refurbish and reopen by early next year.

The company also announced last week it is developing plans for a "land-based" casino in Caruthersville that could replace the company's riverboat casino.

A recent change in Missouri law will no longer require casinos to "float," giving the Missouri Gaming Commission the ability to approve casinos built inside a standard building with a minimum of 2,000 gallons of water beneath or inside the facility. The change gives Century Casino Caruthersville the option of relocating its gaming operations from a floating facility on the Mississippi River to a non-floating structure.