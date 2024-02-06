All sections
BusinessJuly 26, 2021
Century Casinos plan Caruthersville expansion
Century Casinos, which has a pair of gaming operations in Southeast Missouri, located in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, has acquired property adjacent to its Caruthersville casino, including an existing two-story hotel the company plans to refurbish and reopen by early next year...
Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Century Casino Caruthersville, sister property of Century Casino Cape Girardeau, has announced plans to expand its Gaming and lodging operations.
Century Casino Caruthersville, sister property of Century Casino Cape Girardeau, has announced plans to expand its Gaming and lodging operations.

Century Casinos, which has a pair of gaming operations in Southeast Missouri, located in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, has acquired property adjacent to its Caruthersville casino, including an existing two-story hotel the company plans to refurbish and reopen by early next year.

The company also announced last week it is developing plans for a "land-based" casino in Caruthersville that could replace the company's riverboat casino.

A recent change in Missouri law will no longer require casinos to "float," giving the Missouri Gaming Commission the ability to approve casinos built inside a standard building with a minimum of 2,000 gallons of water beneath or inside the facility. The change gives Century Casino Caruthersville the option of relocating its gaming operations from a floating facility on the Mississippi River to a non-floating structure.

Century Casino Caruthersville has acquired this 36-room hotel adjacent to its existing casino and plans to renovate it as part of a property enhancement project.
Century Casino Caruthersville has acquired this 36-room hotel adjacent to its existing casino and plans to renovate it as part of a property enhancement project.
Denny Callen, general manager of the Caruthersville casino, said the 36-room hotel will "expand and enhance our property."

Lyle Randolph, managing director for Missouri Century Casinos and general manager of the company's casino in Cape Girardeau, said an architectural firm has been retained to develop plans for a new casino and hotel complex in Caruthersville.

He said the Caruthersville development "has been a dream of ours for many years and we are grateful to Century Casinos for their commitment to our community and team members."

