Century Casino Inc. acquires new property

BusinessApril 10, 2023

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Century Casinos Inc. has announced the addition of a new gaming property in the state of Nevada.
Century Casinos Inc., founded in 1992 and owner of properties in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, announced Tuesday, April 4, an approximately $100 million acquisition of Nugget Casino in Sparks, Nevada.

The casino site is 3 miles from Reno-Tahoe International Airport.

According to a news release, the addition of the Nevada casino increases the company's portfolio to 18 casinos worldwide.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

