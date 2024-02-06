Century Casino Inc. acquires new property

Century Casinos Inc., founded in 1992 and owner of properties in Cape Girardeau and Caruthersville, Missouri, announced Tuesday, April 4, an approximately $100 million acquisition of Nugget Casino in Sparks, Nevada.
The casino site is 3 miles from Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
According to a news release, the addition of the Nevada casino increases the company's portfolio to 18 casinos worldwide.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.