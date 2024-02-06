Century Casino Cape Girardeau names hotel manager

Loren Ramirez has been named manager of the new $26 million Century Casino hotel in Cape Girardeau, due to open in the first half of 2024.
Before assuming his current position Aug. 24, Ramirez worked in management for Drury Hotels for the past eight years.
Ramirez also has worked for the Hilton chain.
Century Casino Cape Girardeau general manager Lyle Randolph said the new six-story 69-room casino hotel, under construction at 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, will begin taking reservations by the end of this year.
Jackson's Penzel Construction is general contractor for the project.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.