All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessSeptember 11, 2023
Century Casino Cape Girardeau names hotel manager
Loren Ramirez has been named manager of the new $26 million Century Casino hotel in Cape Girardeau, due to open in the first half of 2024. Before assuming his current position Aug. 24, Ramirez worked in management for Drury Hotels for the past eight years...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Loren Ramirez, left, with Century Casino Cape Girardeau general manager Lyle Randolph on Friday, Sept. 8, outside the under-construction $26 million, six-story, 69-room casino hotel at 777 N. Main St. The hotel is due to open no later than the middle of 2024.
Loren Ramirez, left, with Century Casino Cape Girardeau general manager Lyle Randolph on Friday, Sept. 8, outside the under-construction $26 million, six-story, 69-room casino hotel at 777 N. Main St. The hotel is due to open no later than the middle of 2024.Submitted

Loren Ramirez has been named manager of the new $26 million Century Casino hotel in Cape Girardeau, due to open in the first half of 2024.

Loren Ramirez
Loren Ramirez
Loren Ramirez
Loren Ramirez

Before assuming his current position Aug. 24, Ramirez worked in management for Drury Hotels for the past eight years.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ramirez also has worked for the Hilton chain.

Century Casino Cape Girardeau general manager Lyle Randolph said the new six-story 69-room casino hotel, under construction at 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, will begin taking reservations by the end of this year.

Jackson's Penzel Construction is general contractor for the project.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 3
Stock market today: Asian shares are mixed and the yen slips...
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the ...
BusinessOct. 1
Wall Street retreats from records and oil prices jump after ...
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a sta...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Wall Street sets more records to close a winning September and third quarter
BusinessSep. 30
Wall Street sets more records to close a winning September and third quarter
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy