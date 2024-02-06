Century Casino Cape Girardeau names hotel manager

Ramirez also has worked for the Hilton chain.

Century Casino Cape Girardeau general manager Lyle Randolph said the new six-story 69-room casino hotel, under construction at 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, will begin taking reservations by the end of this year.

Jackson's Penzel Construction is general contractor for the project.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.