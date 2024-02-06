All sections
BusinessMay 22, 2023

Century Casino Cape Girardeau gaming numbers released by state

Missouri Gaming Commission data shows 11 of the state's 13 licensed casinos had overall lower admissions in the 10 months between July 2022 and April 2023, including Century Casino Cape Girardeau. More than 874,000 admissions were recorded in the period at 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau -- down 6.6% from the same time frame a year ago...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Missouri Gaming Commission has released admissions statistics for all 13 of the state's licensed casinos for the period July 2022 through April 2023.
Missouri Gaming Commission has released admissions statistics for all 13 of the state's licensed casinos for the period July 2022 through April 2023.Southeast Missourian file

Missouri Gaming Commission data shows 11 of the state's 13 licensed casinos had overall lower admissions in the 10 months between July 2022 and April 2023, including Century Casino Cape Girardeau.

More than 874,000 admissions were recorded in the period at 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau — down 6.6% from the same time frame a year ago.

Only two state casinos, River City and Horseshoe, both in St. Louis County, posted increases over the period, 5% and 3%, respectively.

Century Casino Cape Girardeau, which is building a hotel on the property, saw year-over-year increases in January and February this year.

Additionally, admissions in July 2022 and March 2023 admissions broke the 90,000 threshold for admissions. A total of 97,318 turnstile turns were recorded in March at Century Casino Cape Girardeau, with 95,265 seen in July.

