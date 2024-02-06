Century Casino adapts to coronavirus challenges

Poker players at Century Casino Cape Girardeau are having a hard time these days reading facial expressions of the other players at their tables.

That's because face masks are hiding their faces, and while the masks' primary purpose is to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus, they also keep players from giving away certain "tells" that might let others know what sort of hands they're holding.

Face coverings are just one of the coronavirus safety measures in place at Century Casino, designed to keep staff and customers safe during the ongoing pandemic.

"We're taking every precaution that we can to make things as safe as possible for everyone," said casino manager Lyle Randolph as he described some of the safety measures Century Casino has taken since reopening three months ago on June 1.

Protocols and partitions

Century Casino Cape Girardeau employee Curtis Chiles uses a fogger to sanitize slot machines on the casino's gaming floor. Jay Wolz

It wasn't long after Century Casino, as well as all other gaming facilities in Missouri, closed in mid-March that Randolph and his staff began making plans to reopen. Those reopening plans would include everything from temperature checks for all staff and guests to acrylic partitions between all slot machines and development of new safety protocols for continuous cleaning and disinfecting of just about everything in the building — including chairs, counters, cards and casino chips. Even the dice at the craps table are sanitized and changed for each shooter.

Casino table games manager Dave Hart explained that every night, when the casino closes, every rack of chips is disinfected and then rotated off the floor.

"We have a process to make sure chips that were cashed in today by customers aren't the chips customers would get tomorrow," he said. "And as for our card decks, right now, we're not drilling any for the gift shop or to give away. They're all getting destroyed and we use fresh decks every two hours."

And because "clean hands are lucky hands," Century Casino gives customers small "keychain bottles" of hand sanitizer.

The casino acquired materials from Cape Paint & Glass for the custom-designed table game partitions and Select Plastics in Scott City for the dividers between all slot machines. Many of the partitions were designed and fabricated in house by the casino staff led by facility manager Randy Powders.

Morgan Williams serves a beverage through a opening in an acrylic barrier at the Century Casino Cape Girardeau video poker bar recently. Although she says the barrier can make it hard to hear customer orders, she appreciates the additional safety protection it provides for her and her customers. Jay Wolz

"There wasn't a guidebook of what we were supposed to do," Randolph said. "We worked with all kinds of materials (for partition designs) trying to determine what would work best in each situation. I think what we've come up with has been a pretty good solution."

So good, in fact, that other gaming operations have begun copying Century Casino's partition designs.

"We've got some very talented people here," Randolph said, adding that work is underway to design and build new table game partitions to accommodate four players.

A normal table game configuration has enough seating for seven players, but by only allowing four players per table, the casino would be able to maintain some social distancing.

"The Missouri Gaming Commission says we can use every other spot," Randolph said. "What we've done as far as the barriers is not required, but it's something we do for extra protection. If you go to other casinos in the state, you might just see three people sitting at a table with no barriers or other modifications."

John Meininger of Murphysboro, Illinois, has his temperature checked as he entered Century Casino Cape Girardeau recently. The temperatures of everyone -- customers and staff -- are checked before they are allowed to enter the facility. Jay Wolz

With about 300 partitions between each of the casino's side-by-side slot machines, Century Casino has been able to keep them all operational.