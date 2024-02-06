Century 21 Ashland Realty grows, receives more agents

Century 21 Ashland Realty has affiliated with eight real estate agents formerly associated with Abernathy Realty of Jackson.

"The Abernathy family has been in this business for a number of years in Southeast Missouri and Aaron (Abernathy) and I saw this as a chance to put a couple of good teams together, including some well-established names in our area," said Tim Merideth, owner of Century 21 Ashland. "We saw some good opportunity here, particularly during a slow season in our industry."

On Dec. 17, Century 21 announced it had received nine real estate agents from Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Bridgeport in Cape Girardeau.

Century 21 has area locations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Sikeston.