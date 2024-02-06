Century 21 Ashland Realty grows, receives more agents

Century 21 Ashland Realty has affiliated with eight real estate agents formerly associated with Abernathy Realty of Jackson.
"The Abernathy family has been in this business for a number of years in Southeast Missouri and Aaron (Abernathy) and I saw this as a chance to put a couple of good teams together, including some well-established names in our area," said Tim Merideth, owner of Century 21 Ashland. "We saw some good opportunity here, particularly during a slow season in our industry."
On Dec. 17, Century 21 announced it had received nine real estate agents from Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices Bridgeport in Cape Girardeau.
Century 21 has area locations in Cape Girardeau, Jackson and Sikeston.
According to a Jan. 20 news release from the National Association of REALTORS, existing-home sales retreated for the 11th consecutive month in December. Three of the four major U.S. regions recorded month-over-month drops, while sales in the West were unchanged. All regions, NAR reported, experienced year-over-year declines.
"December was another difficult month for buyers, who continue to face limited inventory and high mortgage rates," NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun said. "However, expect sales to pick up again soon since mortgage rates have markedly declined after peaking late last year."
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.