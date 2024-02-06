Cape Girardeau and Scott counties were classified Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as low-risk counties, according to a new resource at www.cdc.gov called the COVID-19 County Check.

Every county in the U.S. has been designated at one of three COVID levels: low, medium and high.

According to the CDC website, "COVID-19 Community Levels are a new tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area."

A spotcheck of selected Southeast Missouri counties yielded the following levels.