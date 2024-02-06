Cassidy Sawyer joins Southeast Primary Care

Cassidy Sawyer, affiliated with SoutheastHEALTH since 2016, has joined Southeast Primary Care as a family nurse practitioner.
Sawyer, who holds degrees from SoutheastHEALTH College of Nursing and Health Sciences and Cox College in Springfield, Missouri, formerly served as a registered nurse in Southeast's Cardiothoracic ICU.
