Casey's campaign to help Special Olympics

Casey's General Stores throughout a 16-state region, including Casey's locations in Southeast Missouri, are participating in a campaign to support Special Olympics.
The campaign, which runs through April 15, will allow Casey's customers to "round up" their purchases to the next highest dollar amount. Proceeds will go toward Special Olympics athletic, health, school and leadership programs.
In 2019, Casey's General Stores, in partnership with Coca-Cola, raised more than $2.2 million for Special Olympics.
