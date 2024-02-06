All sections
January 31, 2022
Carvana announces home delivery option in Cape Girardeau market
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Carvana, the company touting itself as "the car vending machine," has its local office on East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. Carvana has announced it is offering "as soon as next day" touchless home delivery to Cape Girardeau area residents.
Carvana, the company touting itself as "the car vending machine," has its local office on East Jackson Boulevard in Jackson. Carvana has announced it is offering "as soon as next day" touchless home delivery to Cape Girardeau area residents.Southeast Missourian file

Carvana, the online used car retailer with an office in Jackson, announced last week its home delivery service is now available in the Cape Girardeau market.

"The launch in Cape Girardeau offers even more residents in Missouri an unbeatable selection of cars, at great prices, in their driveways as soon as the next day," Carvana founder and CEO Ernie Garcia said.

Tempe, Arizona-based Carvana said it now has 312 markets, including seven in the Show Me State.

