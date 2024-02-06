Carvana announces home delivery option in Cape Girardeau market

Carvana, the online used car retailer with an office in Jackson, announced last week its home delivery service is now available in the Cape Girardeau market.
"The launch in Cape Girardeau offers even more residents in Missouri an unbeatable selection of cars, at great prices, in their driveways as soon as the next day," Carvana founder and CEO Ernie Garcia said.
Tempe, Arizona-based Carvana said it now has 312 markets, including seven in the Show Me State.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.