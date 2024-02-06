Carla Crump promoted by hospital system

Carla Crump, RN, BSN, has been promoted to director of emergency and trauma services by Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Crump has served in the hospital's emergency services department since March 1996, and most recently worked as manager of Saint Francis's Emergency Services.
