Cardiologist Raphael Ngengwe joins Mercy Hospital Southeast team

“My philosophy of care is that what I do is more than a job or a career. It is a calling. A calling to help, heal and serve with the knowledge I was blessed to learn,” Ngengwe said in a news release.

He earned his medical degree at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine and most recently served as an electrophysiologist with St. Bernard’s Heart and Vascular in Jonesboro, Arkansas.

Ngengwe joins six other cardiologists and three nurse practitioners on Mercy Southeast’s board-certified team.

