Cardiologist Raphael Ngengwe joins Mercy Hospital Southeast team

Dr. Raphael Ngengwe has joined Mercy Hospital Southeast as a cardiologist.
Ngengwe specializes in cardiac electrophysiology, treating issues related to the heart’s electrical system, including atrial and ventricular fibrillation.
He will see patients at Mercy Clinic Heart and Vascular–Broadview.
“My philosophy of care is that what I do is more than a job or a career. It is a calling. A calling to help, heal and serve with the knowledge I was blessed to learn,” Ngengwe said in a news release.
He earned his medical degree at the University of Missouri-Kansas City School of Medicine and most recently served as an electrophysiologist with St. Bernard’s Heart and Vascular in Jonesboro, Arkansas.
Ngengwe joins six other cardiologists and three nurse practitioners on Mercy Southeast’s board-certified team.
