Car wash to occupy former Sunny Hill property

Club Car Wash has purchased the former Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist property at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Paul and Marilyn Schnare operated Sunny Hill for 30 years on 1.6 acres until its closure in the spring of 2022.
The company previously opened a car wash in Cape Girardeau at 1902 N. Kingshighway.
Club Car Wash, founded in 2006, opened its first location in Columbia, Missouri.
