BusinessFebruary 6, 2023

Car wash to occupy former Sunny Hill property

Club Car Wash has purchased the former Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist property at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Paul and Marilyn Schnare operated Sunny Hill for 30 years on 1.6 acres until its closure in the spring of 2022. The company previously opened a car wash in Cape Girardeau at 1902 N. Kingshighway...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Former site of Cape Girardeau's Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist at 206 N. Kingshighway has been purchased by Club Car Wash. Club debuted 17 years ago with its first location in Columbia, Missouri.
Former site of Cape Girardeau's Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist at 206 N. Kingshighway has been purchased by Club Car Wash. Club debuted 17 years ago with its first location in Columbia, Missouri.

Club Car Wash has purchased the former Sunny Hill Gardens & Florist property at 206 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Paul and Marilyn Schnare operated Sunny Hill for 30 years on 1.6 acres until its closure in the spring of 2022.

The company previously opened a car wash in Cape Girardeau at 1902 N. Kingshighway.

Club Car Wash, founded in 2006, opened its first location in Columbia, Missouri.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

