BusinessApril 1, 2024

Car wash, headwear store among new Cape Girardeau businesses

Three new businesses have applied to operate in the city. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Club Car Wash at 339 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau is scheduled to open soon. It is among several new businesses whose owners submitted licenses to operate in Cape Girardeau.
Club Car Wash at 339 Siemers Drive in Cape Girardeau is scheduled to open soon. It is among several new businesses whose owners submitted licenses to operate in Cape Girardeau.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Three new businesses have submitted business licenses to the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department to operate in the city:

  • Roland Bartels of Columbia will open a Club Car Wash location at 339 Siemers Drive, while Steven Williams of Dexter will operate his Williams Kona shaved ice truck in the city.
  • Cape Girardean Joseph Campbell will open a retail location for his Make My Cap online headwear store at 440 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 103.

