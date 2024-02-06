Capt. Philip Gregory retires from state Highway Patrol

A native of Fredericktown, Missouri, Gregory joined MSHP in August 1993 and became Troop E commander in 2019.

Troop E serves 13 counties: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.

