All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessJuly 31, 2023

Capt. Philip Gregory retires from state Highway Patrol

Capt. Philip Gregory has retired as Troop E commander of the state Highway Patrol. A retirement ceremony was held Friday, July 28, at Jackson Civic Center. A native of Fredericktown, Missouri, Gregory joined MSHP in August 1993 and became Troop E commander in 2019...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Philip Gregory
Philip Gregory

Capt. Philip Gregory has retired as Troop E commander of the state Highway Patrol.

A retirement ceremony was held Friday, July 28, at Jackson Civic Center.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

A native of Fredericktown, Missouri, Gregory joined MSHP in August 1993 and became Troop E commander in 2019.

Troop E serves 13 counties: Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Dunklin, Iron, Madison, Mississippi, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 26
Stock market today: Wall Street hits records despite tariff ...
BusinessNov. 26
Sponsored: River Radio keeps community connected and enterta...
BusinessNov. 26
Midwest Y’allternative brings alt boutique to Broadway
BusinessNov. 26
Walmart becomes latest - and biggest - company to roll back ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 25
Late night Insomnia Cookies bakery to open in Cape Girardeau
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
BusinessNov. 25
Jackson IT business finalist for industry award
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
BusinessNov. 25
Mercy Southeast adds virtual ICU capabilities
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
BusinessNov. 25
Saint Francis hires new nurse practitioner, physician assistants
Missouri gas prices on rise
BusinessNov. 25
Missouri gas prices on rise
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
BusinessNov. 25
Papa Johns, Media Leaf apply for business licenses
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
BusinessNov. 25
Old Town Cape celebrates Small Business Saturday with bingo event
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
BusinessNov. 23
Presson: How family businesses drive economic growth and community resilience
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy