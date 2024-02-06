Capital Insurance & Associates, Inc. is a testament to family values, local commitment, and unparalleled customer service across Southeast Missouri. As a locally owned and operated insurance agency, Capital Insurance serves both individuals and businesses under the leadership of partners Chris and Debbie Gross, along with John Wondel II. Their story is one of professional success, deep-rooted community involvement, and a focus on building lasting relationships with their clients.

A Family Business with Deep Roots

Capital Insurance has grown from a small independent agency into a thriving business, thanks to the commitment of its leadership. Chris joined the agency in 2007, bringing decades of experience in sales and a deeply held belief that customer service is the backbone of any business.

"Most clients are seeking not just an insurance agent but a partner to help protect their business and family," Chris emphasizes. His dedication to building genuine relationships has resulted in many clients becoming lifelong friends.

Debbie, who has been in the insurance industry for more than 35 years, shares this commitment to clients and service. In 2011, she and Chris took a major step by purchasing majority ownership in Capital Insurance. Their leadership has helped establish a business grounded in family values, creating personal connections with their clients. Together, Chris and Debbie have built a business where their family-centered approach stands out against larger corporate competitors.

However, Capital Insurance’s success also owes much to its third partner, John Wondel II. After graduating cum laude from Southeast Missouri State University in 1997 with a degree in Business Administration, John joined the Capital Insurance team. His early career was driven by a passion for helping clients make sound decisions about their insurance needs. His ability to listen and understand customers' concerns has been the cornerstone of his success.

By 2007, John earned an ownership stake in Capital Insurance, further cementing his role in the company’s leadership. With more than 20 years of experience, John has developed a sharp sense of identifying the precise insurance coverage clients need. His approachable demeanor and depth of knowledge have made him a trusted advisor to countless families and businesses across the region.

Expertise that Stands Out in the Industry

The team at Capital Insurance brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the table, offering clients a wide range of insurance products from personal policies to comprehensive commercial packages. Chris’s philosophy, developed during his years with Pepsi and Motorcycle Stuff Distributors, has always been to put the customer first. This principle has guided him throughout his journey at Capital Insurance. Whether he’s working with a small business owner or helping a family safeguard their home, Chris applies the same level of personalized attention to every client interaction.

Debbie’s industry expertise, built over decades, allows her to navigate the complexities of insurance with ease. She ensures that clients receive tailored coverage that fits their unique situations. Her hands-on approach, combined with her deep understanding of the local community, helps set Capital Insurance apart from impersonal, national agencies.

John Wondel II complements this expertise with his own wealth of experience and dedication to service. John stays up to date on the constantly changing insurance landscape, ensuring that Capital Insurance’s clients always receive the most relevant and effective coverage. His commitment to his customers mirrors the values held by his partners, making Capital Insurance a true family business where clients are treated like part of the family.

Building Relationships, Protecting What Matters Most

In an industry where many agencies are driven by corporate profits, Capital Insurance stands out as a beacon of personal service and family values. Chris, Debbie and John have built a business that prioritizes relationships and trust. They understand the needs of their community, and their deep-rooted connections allow them to serve their clients in ways that national chains simply cannot.

Capital Insurance & Associates, Inc. is more than an insurance agency. It is a family business with decades of experience, a passion for service, and a commitment to helping individuals and businesses protect what matters most.