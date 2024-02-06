Nick Ryan, a 1998 Cape Girardeau Central graduate, came home after a decade-and-a-half in San Francisco's technology industry to lend a hand in the family businesses — including Trend Setters School, which is celebrating 20 years in business on Friday as Southeast Missouri's only fully-accredited cosmetology and barbering academy.

Nick Ryan

"We used to be known as Sikeston Beauty College," said Ryan, who said the school was reincorporated as Trend Setters and later moved to Cape Girardeau in 2003. Today, Ryan is the school's administrator and is a minority owner. Ryan's grandfather, Kenneth Storey, is Trend Setters' primary owner.

"My wife and I had a daughter out in California, and San Francisco is a very expensive place to live even when you don't have children," Ryan said, adding his association with the school at 835 S. Kingshighway began in 2015.

Ryan, who holds an undergraduate degree from San Francisco State University and a master's from St. Louis' Washington University, said his aptitude for management came in handy upon his return to this area.

"At the time I stepped in, the school had undergone a lot of staff turnover, plus we had some issues with our accreditation back then. I made a lot of changes quickly and sort of righted the ship but it took a couple of years to get us back on track. We are fully accredited now and have been since 2017. We have scored perfect accreditation marks twice now," he said.

Dana Faulkner, a January 2020 Trend Setters graduate, cuts the hair of a fellow student in this pre-pandemic photo. Submitted

Pandemic's impact

"COVID was a challenge. (Hair) is one of the few industries in addition to health care where you put your hands on another person. We didn't really know what to do at first and we shut down the school for two months," Ryan said, who added when it was time to reopen, he was honest with the school's teachers.

"I had to get everybody together in our largest room, all of us 12 feet apart, and I had to say, 'This is weird. I know none of you signed up for this but we're going to get through it. Please don't quit,'" he said. "We didn't lose any staff and I still can't believe that."

Ryan said he is grateful for the way the Trend Setters faculty weathered the COVID storm.