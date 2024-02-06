All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessMay 23, 2022

Cape Transit Authority ridership going up

Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority says ridership on its buses "is picking up slowly," according to CTA executive director Tom Mogelnicki. Mogelnicki told Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization on Wednesday that the passenger count is "80% to 85%" of pre-COVID levels...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority says ridership on its buses is close to what it was before the pandemic.
Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority says ridership on its buses is close to what it was before the pandemic.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority says ridership on its buses "is picking up slowly," according to CTA executive director Tom Mogelnicki.

Mogelnicki told Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization on Wednesday that the passenger count is "80% to 85%" of pre-COVID levels.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Just before the pandemic, Mogelnicki said, annual ridership was typically north of 230,000 passengers. Today, CTA's on-demand service carries approximately 200,000 people, he added.

CTA passengers are not required to wear masks on agency buses but "for now," Mogelnicki said, drivers will be mandated to wear a face covering if their buses have passengers.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by fact...
BusinessOct. 11
Wall Street rises to close its latest record-setting week as...
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Ribbon-cuttings celebrate two new businesses

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the dockworkers' strike. Here's how
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
BusinessOct. 2
One for the top shelf: Cape Girardeau library named Missouri’s Library of the Year
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a standoff risking new shortages
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safeguard your money and identity
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy