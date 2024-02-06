Cape Transit Authority ridership going up

Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority says ridership on its buses "is picking up slowly," according to CTA executive director Tom Mogelnicki.
Mogelnicki told Southeast Metropolitan Planning Organization on Wednesday that the passenger count is "80% to 85%" of pre-COVID levels.
Just before the pandemic, Mogelnicki said, annual ridership was typically north of 230,000 passengers. Today, CTA's on-demand service carries approximately 200,000 people, he added.
CTA passengers are not required to wear masks on agency buses but "for now," Mogelnicki said, drivers will be mandated to wear a face covering if their buses have passengers.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.