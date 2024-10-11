Cape Transit Authority hiring incentive

"We have seen a (recent) uptick in applicants who meet all the requirements and we've hired five or six new drivers, and that's good news," she said.

Watson said CTA is facing a challenge of obtaining replacement vehicles.

"For the most part, from the time we order vehicles to the time they're received, it's almost a two-year turnaround, where in the past it's been more like a nine- to 15-month (wait), and that's kind of discouraging. Even if I hire a lot of new drivers, I've got to have the vehicles, and we're working to find alternative solutions," Watson added.

