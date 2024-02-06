Cape store closure will leave 'big' void

Curt and Penny Johns have a big customer base. Literally.

For more than four decades, Curt and Penny have owned and operated Guy's Big●Tall in Cape Girardeau's Town Plaza Shopping Center, catering to the clothing needs of men who are taller and heavier than most. They also own Guy's Uniforms in the back half of the store, providing for the uniform needs of police officers, firefighters and paramedics and school uniforms for boys and girls.

"We'll start our 41st year on Nov. 2," Penny told me last week.

It will be the store's final anniversary.

Curt and Penny plan to close the store and retire later this year, but they aren't "going out of business."

Guy's Big●Tall and Guy's Uniforms will close later this year when owners Curt and Penny Johns retire after 41 years in business. JAY WOLZ

"I don't want anybody to say we're going out of business, because business is still here," Penny said. "It's just time for us to retire."

Over the years, the couple has developed a loyal customer base and are now serving second and third generations of families.

"Some of them have been customers for so long they've become friends and family to us," Penny said.

Curt and Penny have been married almost as long as they've been in business together (they celebrated their 42nd wedding anniversary in August), and while they look forward to many more years as husband and wife, they say its time for their "business partnership" to end.

"We're just a mom and pop operation," Penny added. "We just started out and found out if we worked real hard we could make a living at it, and that's what we did."

But their successful business and all that hard work came with a price of long hours, day in and day out, for many years.

"It's been good for us, but working six and seven days a week is getting a little old," Curt said. "The older I get, it gets rougher every day."

"We have to be here from 10 o'clock in the morning until six o'clock in the evening six days a week and a lot of times you have to take work home with you or come in early to do work, and it's just time to retire," Penny said. "It's just time."

This week the store is temporarily closed through Thursday while Curt and Penny prepare for their retirement sale, which will start Friday.

Asked how long the sale will last, Penny said there's no specific end date, "but before Christmas would be nice."

Curt and Penny have no plans to sell the business, but they say there's a need for a niche clothing store like theirs.

"I wish only the best for whoever decides they want to open a store like this," Penny said. "I mean, go for it, because people need to be serviced."

Just don't call it Guy's Big●Tall.

"No, I've got that wrapped up," she said. "They'll have to figure out a different name for it."