Cape Splash 2021 attendance surpasses pre-pandemic 2019 numbers

Turnout at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center at Osage Centre returned to pre-pandemic levels this summer.

According to figures released by the City of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department, there were 58,290 paid admissions via the gate from May to September over 86 days of operation.

In pre-COVID 2019, there were 56,850 admissions over 87 days of operation.

Last year, at the height of the pandemic, Cape Splash saw 24,429 admissions over 72 days.