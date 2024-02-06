Cape Splash 2021 attendance surpasses pre-pandemic 2019 numbers

Turnout at Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center at Osage Centre returned to pre-pandemic levels this summer.
According to figures released by the City of Cape Girardeau's Parks and Recreation Department, there were 58,290 paid admissions via the gate from May to September over 86 days of operation.
In pre-COVID 2019, there were 56,850 admissions over 87 days of operation.
Last year, at the height of the pandemic, Cape Splash saw 24,429 admissions over 72 days.
The cited figures do not include after-hour party admissions nor admissions for birthday parties.
Cape Splash, an outdoor waterpark for all ages, opened in 2010 and features a splash pad, a zero-depth entry pool, lazy river, swirl pool and eight water slides — including a slide 265 feet in length.
Penny Williams, recreation division manager, was asked about the availability of staffing at Cape Splash, given the labor shortages reported at similar facilities across the country.
"We were fortunate for most of the summer until Labor Day weekend. We certainly had a challenge finishing that (holiday) weekend," she said.
