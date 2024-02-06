Cape schools receive donations; blood donors get free haircuts

Buzzi Unicem cement plant in Cape Girardeau donated 2,500 face masks and 240 tubs of disinfecting wipes last week to the Cape Girardeau School District to help the district manage health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Buzzi Unicem continues to be a valued partner to our school district," superintendent Neil Glass said. "They also made a very generous donation last year, which helped us keep our students and staff members safe."

In response to what it calls an "ongoing critical need for blood," the American Red Cross is partnering with Sport Clips Haircuts in September to help supply blood to people who rely on lifesaving transfusions.

During September, people who donate blood or platelets will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut valid through Nov. 30 at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must provide a valid email address to receive the haircut coupon.