All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessSeptember 7, 2021

Cape schools receive donations; blood donors get free haircuts

Buzzi Unicem cement plant in Cape Girardeau donated 2,500 face masks and 240 tubs of disinfecting wipes last week to the Cape Girardeau School District to help the district manage health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Buzzi Unicem continues to be a valued partner to our school district," superintendent Neil Glass said. "They also made a very generous donation last year, which helped us keep our students and staff members safe."...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

Buzzi Unicem cement plant in Cape Girardeau donated 2,500 face masks and 240 tubs of disinfecting wipes last week to the Cape Girardeau School District to help the district manage health risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Buzzi Unicem continues to be a valued partner to our school district," superintendent Neil Glass said. "They also made a very generous donation last year, which helped us keep our students and staff members safe."

n

In response to what it calls an "ongoing critical need for blood," the American Red Cross is partnering with Sport Clips Haircuts in September to help supply blood to people who rely on lifesaving transfusions.

During September, people who donate blood or platelets will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut valid through Nov. 30 at participating Sport Clips locations. Donors must provide a valid email address to receive the haircut coupon.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

In recent weeks, the Red Cross has seen blood donor turnout decline by nearly 10% because of, in part, concerns over the rise in COVID-19 cases as well as hurricane and tropical storm activity along the Gulf and Atlantic coasts.

To schedule an appointment to donate blood or platelets, visit www.RedCrossBlood.org, call (800) 733-2767, or enable the blood donor skill on any Alexa Echo device.

n

MRV Banks made a $5,000 contribution last week to Jefferson Elementary School in Cape Girardeau. The donation will be used to help fund the school's backpack program and to assist with the school's capital improvement projects.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 16
Federal Reserve economist predicts slow but steady economic ...
BusinessNov. 16
The Pickleball Factory announces new partnership with Major ...
BusinessNov. 15
Stock market today: Wall Street tumbles as the 'Trump bump' ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
BusinessNov. 15
Passing the Torch: How family businesses transcend generations.
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
BusinessNov. 15
Sponsored: Setting a new standard in financial planning and wealth management
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
BusinessNov. 15
Mo Collins speaks on using technological innovation's second wave in business, entrepreneurship at SEED Symposium
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
BusinessNov. 14
Sponsored: Arnold Insurance marks more than 50 years of service in Southeast Missouri
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
BusinessNov. 14
The balancing act: How six couples thrive in marriage and business
Crowley: The importance of family business
BusinessNov. 13
Crowley: The importance of family business
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
BusinessNov. 12
Bitcoin neared $90,000 in a new record high. What to know about crypto's post-election rally
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
BusinessNov. 12
Sponsored: The Pickleball Factory brings industry-leading technology to Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy