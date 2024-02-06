All sections
May 16, 2022
Cape School District promotes Beck
Brice Beck has been promoted to deputy superintendent of secondary education and human resources in the Cape Girardeau School District, succeeding Christa Turner, who will become responsible for the district's federal programs. Beck, who has served for five years as assistant principal of Cape Girardeau Central High School, is scheduled to complete the doctor of education leadership in teaching and learning program in 2023 from Missouri Baptist University
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Brice Beck
Brice Beck

Brice Beck has been promoted to deputy superintendent of secondary education and human resources in the Cape Girardeau School District, succeeding Christa Turner, who will become responsible for the district's federal programs.

Beck, who has served for five years as assistant principal of Cape Girardeau Central High School, is scheduled to complete the doctor of education leadership in teaching and learning program in 2023 from Missouri Baptist University.

Business
