April 26, 2021
Cape Riverfront Market's 2021 season will begin Saturday
Cape Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau will kick off its 10th season Saturday in the public parking area on Spanish Street just south of Independence Street in the city's downtown district. Weather permitting, the market will be open from 8 a.m. until noon each Saturday through October...
Southeast Missourian
The Cape Riverfront Market opened for the first day of the season Saturday, May 5, 2012.
The Cape Riverfront Market opened for the first day of the season Saturday, May 5, 2012.Southeast Missourian file

Cape Riverfront Market in Cape Girardeau will kick off its 10th season Saturday in the public parking area on Spanish Street just south of Independence Street in the city's downtown district. Weather permitting, the market will be open from 8 a.m. until noon each Saturday through October.

Organized and managed by Old Town Cape, the weekly market will be larger than ever this year with vendor booths extending into Spanish Street itself. Old Town Cape representatives will be on hand every Saturday morning giving out insulated beverage sleeves along with a variety of vegetable, herb and flower seed packets. A limited number of "10 Years & Counting" anniversary T-shirts will also be available for sale in the Old Town Cape welcome tent.

"We are thrilled to be moving forward with our Cape Riverfront Market in its normal iteration this year," said market manager Julia Thompson. "It is important to the staff at Old Town Cape to continue providing this market to our community despite the year we had in 2020."

The market is sponsored by SoutheastHEALTH, Ritter Real Estate and PLUSH Salon. The Bank of Missouri will also sponsor "Marketeer's Day" on June 19, which will include a variety of activities allowing children to earn tokens to spend on fresh produce at the market.

Anyone interested in volunteering at the market may do so by emailing Thompson, juliathompson@oldtowncape.org.

