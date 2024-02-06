All sections
BusinessJanuary 23, 2023

Cape Riverfront Market update

Old Town Cape has a new shed for its 2023 seasonal Cape Riverfront Market, which launches Saturday, May 6, at its traditional location, 35 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. Cape Riverfront Market this year will run 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday beginning May 6 and running through Oct. 28...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Danny Jackson, left, and Danny Essner in front of a new shed delivered last week for the upcoming Cape Riverfront Market at 35 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. The market will run from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday from May 6 to Oct. 28.
Danny Jackson, left, and Danny Essner in front of a new shed delivered last week for the upcoming Cape Riverfront Market at 35 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau. The market will run from 8 a.m. to noon every Saturday from May 6 to Oct. 28.Submitted

Old Town Cape has a new shed for its 2023 seasonal Cape Riverfront Market, which launches Saturday, May 6, at its traditional location, 35 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Cape Riverfront Market this year will run 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday beginning May 6 and running through Oct. 28.

The event features local produce and farm goods, value-added products, prepared foods and artisan crafts.

The market — which does not accept electronic benefits transfer (EBT) nor Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — expects to have farm-fresh produce, organic products, meats, cheeses, baked goods, jams, honey, fresh flowers and arts and crafts, all of which are locally grown, homemade and handmade.

Old Town Cape is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to revitalize downtown Cape Girardeau.

