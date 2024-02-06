Cape Riverfront Market update

Old Town Cape has a new shed for its 2023 seasonal Cape Riverfront Market, which launches Saturday, May 6, at its traditional location, 35 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.
Cape Riverfront Market this year will run 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday beginning May 6 and running through Oct. 28.
The event features local produce and farm goods, value-added products, prepared foods and artisan crafts.
The market — which does not accept electronic benefits transfer (EBT) nor Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) — expects to have farm-fresh produce, organic products, meats, cheeses, baked goods, jams, honey, fresh flowers and arts and crafts, all of which are locally grown, homemade and handmade.
Old Town Cape is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to revitalize downtown Cape Girardeau.
