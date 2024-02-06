Cape Riverfront Market update

Old Town Cape has a new shed for its 2023 seasonal Cape Riverfront Market, which launches Saturday, May 6, at its traditional location, 35 S. Spanish St. in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Cape Riverfront Market this year will run 8 a.m. to noon each Saturday beginning May 6 and running through Oct. 28.

The event features local produce and farm goods, value-added products, prepared foods and artisan crafts.