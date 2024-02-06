Cape restaurant to offer tuition reimbursement for some workers

Texas Roadhouse has announced a tuition reimbursement program for its team members interested in pursuing a college degree.
Any team member working 30 hours or more per week who qualifies for benefits will be eligible to receive $5,250 in annual reimbursement for classes at an accredited university, if a C average is maintained.
Additionally, Texas Roadhouse is holding a hiring event today at its Cape Girardeau location at 13 Doctors' Park as well as at its restaurants in Paducah, Kentucky and Marion, Illinois.
