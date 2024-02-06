All sections
BusinessJune 20, 2022

Cape receives business license applications for McDonald's, thrift shop

Two applications for business licenses have been received by the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department: n Bradley Short of Creal Springs, Illinois, for McDonald's restaurant, 1701 N. Kingshighway. n LaGina Celeste Adams and Lorecia L. Taylor of Cape Girardeau for Treasures Galore, a thrift resale shop, at 125 S. Broadview St...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Two applications for business licenses have been received by the City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department:

  • Bradley Short of Creal Springs, Illinois, for McDonald's restaurant, 1701 N. Kingshighway.
  • LaGina Celeste Adams and Lorecia L. Taylor of Cape Girardeau for Treasures Galore, a thrift resale shop, at 125 S. Broadview St.

Business

