Cape processing business license for school photography studio

The City of Cape Girardeau Community Development Department is processing a business license application from Leslie Nashed of Sedalia, Missouri, for Interstate Studio & Publishing, a school photography studio, to be located at 760 S. Kingshighway, Suite E.
