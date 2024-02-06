Cape, Perryville, Jackson chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee at 7:40 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 Main St. Program: Not-for-profit members on the mic. Remarks will be carried via Facebook Live.

n

Perryville (Missouri) Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, at Catalyst Business Center, 508 N. Main St. Sponsor is Bug Zero.