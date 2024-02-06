Cape, Perryville chambers to host ribbon-cuttings this week

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Thursday for the completed Neighborhood Solar Project, a joint initiative by Southeast Missouri State University and Ameren Missouri.
The event will take place in the mid-south side parking lot of SEMO's Show Me Center at 1333 N. Sprigg St.
Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting at noon Friday at Southern Insurance Services, 122 N. Walnut St. in Perryville, Missouri.
