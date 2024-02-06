All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessAugust 22, 2022
Cape, Perryville chambers to host ribbon-cuttings this week
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Thursday for the completed Neighborhood Solar Project, a joint initiative by Southeast Missouri State University and Ameren Missouri. The event will take place in the mid-south side parking lot of SEMO's Show Me Center at 1333 N. Sprigg St...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce has announced a ribbon-cutting at 9 a.m. Thursday for the completed Neighborhood Solar Project, a joint initiative by Southeast Missouri State University and Ameren Missouri.

The event will take place in the mid-south side parking lot of SEMO's Show Me Center at 1333 N. Sprigg St.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

n

Perryville Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting at noon Friday at Southern Insurance Services, 122 N. Walnut St. in Perryville, Missouri.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 4
Stock market today: Dow rallies to a record after a blockbus...
BusinessOct. 2
The president could invoke a 1947 law to try to suspend the ...
BusinessOct. 1
Dockworkers at ports from Maine to Texas go on strike, a sta...
BusinessSep. 29
Protect Yourself from Financial Scams: Expert tips to safegu...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
BusinessSep. 29
Cape Girardeau Regional Airport and local businesses celebrate milestones with ribbon cuttings
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
BusinessSep. 29
Dille Pollard promotes Perryville resident
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
BusinessSep. 29
Perry County, Jackson gas prices on the downswing
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
BusinessSep. 29
Perryville chamber launches new pilot program
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
BusinessSep. 29
New candy store coming to downtown Cape Girardeau
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
BusinessSep. 29
Pet blessing to introduce new Mercy Southeast therapy dog
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
BusinessSep. 27
Stock market today: Dow sets a record as Wall Street drifts to the finish of another winning week
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
BusinessSep. 27
Sponsored: Financial advisor Brooke Roth on navigating new retirement rules
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy