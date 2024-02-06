Cape, Perryville chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee with 7:40 a.m. program Friday at Century Casino Event Center, 777 Main St. Sponsors are Bug Zero and PC Medical Centers. The event will also be available to view via Facebook Live.
Perryville Chamber of Commerce will hold Business After Hours at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at United Enterprises, a sheltered workshop, at 618 Industrial Drive.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.