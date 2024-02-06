Business license applications have been received by the City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Office:
- Melissa A. Short of Marion, Illinois, opened True Test, 3117 Lexington Ave., Suite 101, a hormone replacement/optimization clinic, Feb. 8.
- Mark A. Conrad of Cape Girardeau for Conrad Motor Co., a retail and wholesale used car lot, at 1295 Independence St.
- Kellie Louise Golden of Cape Girardeau, who plans to open Frame A Memory Photography LLC at 109 William St., on March 15.
- Ryan Merrill Boothe of Cape Girardeau, who plans to relocate www.schooltranslations.com, an online translation service, from Utah to 338 Broadway, Suite 319, in Cape Girardeau on Aug. 18.
