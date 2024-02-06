All sections
BusinessMarch 7, 2022

Cape license applications for hormone replacement, car sales, photography, translation businesses

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Business license applications have been received by the City of Cape Girardeau's Community Development Office:

  • Melissa A. Short of Marion, Illinois, opened True Test, 3117 Lexington Ave., Suite 101, a hormone replacement/optimization clinic, Feb. 8.
  • Mark A. Conrad of Cape Girardeau for Conrad Motor Co., a retail and wholesale used car lot, at 1295 Independence St.
  • Kellie Louise Golden of Cape Girardeau, who plans to open Frame A Memory Photography LLC at 109 William St., on March 15.
  • Ryan Merrill Boothe of Cape Girardeau, who plans to relocate www.schooltranslations.com, an online translation service, from Utah to 338 Broadway, Suite 319, in Cape Girardeau on Aug. 18.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business
