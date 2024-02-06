All sections
BusinessNovember 1, 2021
Cape, Jackson, Scott City, Delta ask voters to OK use tax Tuesday
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
An absentee voter placard is seen outside the Cape Girardeau County administration building on Sept. 23, 1 Barton Square in Jackson.
An absentee voter placard is seen outside the Cape Girardeau County administration building on Sept. 23, 1 Barton Square in Jackson.Jeff Long

Four municipalities — Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City and Delta — will ask voters Tuesday to approve a use tax, also known as a levy on internet (or online) sales originating outside of the State of Missouri.

The use tax will be at the same rate as the sales tax already collected in each community at bricks-and-mortar stores.

The individual plebiscites are made possible by the state General Assembly's approval in May of so-called "Wayfair" authorizing legislation. Gov. Mike Parson signed the Wayfair bill June 30, allowing local jurisdictions to collect a use tax from online retailers who sell and deliver more than $100,000 in tangible goods annually to consumers in Missouri.

If residents give consent by simple majority vote, collection by the Missouri Department of Revenue will begin Jan. 1, 2023.

Missouri is the last state in the country to implement an economic nexus law since the U.S. Supreme Court made its Wayfair decision in 2018.

  • City of Cape Girardeau seeks a 2.75% use tax.
  • City of Jackson seeks a 2.5% use tax.
  • City of Scott City seeks a 1.75% use tax.
  • City of Delta seeks a 1.5% use tax.

Polls open in Missouri at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Those waiting in line to vote when the polls close will be allowed to cast a ballot, according to the Missouri Secretary of State.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

