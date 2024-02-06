Cape, Jackson, Scott City, Delta ask voters to OK use tax Tuesday

Four municipalities — Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Scott City and Delta — will ask voters Tuesday to approve a use tax, also known as a levy on internet (or online) sales originating outside of the State of Missouri.

The use tax will be at the same rate as the sales tax already collected in each community at bricks-and-mortar stores.

The individual plebiscites are made possible by the state General Assembly's approval in May of so-called "Wayfair" authorizing legislation. Gov. Mike Parson signed the Wayfair bill June 30, allowing local jurisdictions to collect a use tax from online retailers who sell and deliver more than $100,000 in tangible goods annually to consumers in Missouri.

If residents give consent by simple majority vote, collection by the Missouri Department of Revenue will begin Jan. 1, 2023.