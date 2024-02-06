Cape, Jackson, Scott City chambers plan events this week

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Speed Networking at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Rosati's Pizza, 2136 William St. The event is free. A cash bar will be available.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its March Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Jackson Civic Center, hosted by Jackson School District.
Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its March Morning Coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main S.
