Cape, Jackson, Scott City chambers hold events this week

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a membership drive this week from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Thursday.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly business breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Sponsor: Lawless Harley-Davidson in Scott City.
Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St.
