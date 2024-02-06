All sections
BusinessMay 16, 2022
Cape, Jackson, Scott City chambers hold events this week
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a membership drive this week from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Thursday. Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly business breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Sponsor: Lawless Harley-Davidson in Scott City...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a membership drive this week from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 5 p.m. Thursday.

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly business breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Sponsor: Lawless Harley-Davidson in Scott City.

Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main St.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

