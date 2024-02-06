Cape, Jackson, Scott chambers announce ribbon-cuttings, events

Wednesday: Maximize Your Membership, at Montgomery Bank Conference & Training Center, 526 W. Main St., at 9 a.m.

Friday: November Business Breakfast, at the Jackson Civic Center, at 7:30 a.m.

The Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Morning Coffee meeting at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main S. Interior Plus is the coffee sponsor. State Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City (R-27) is scheduled speaker.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.