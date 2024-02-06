All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessNovember 15, 2021

Cape, Jackson, Scott chambers announce ribbon-cuttings, events

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce announces the following ribbon-cuttings this coming week: n Today: Belle Ever After Boutique, 407 Broadway, at 10 a.m. n Wednesday: First Class Travel 25th anniversary, 3443 William St., at 11 a.m. n Thursday: B&B Media, 1359 N. Mount Auburn Road, at 8:30 a.m...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce announces the following ribbon-cuttings this coming week:

  • Today: Belle Ever After Boutique, 407 Broadway, at 10 a.m.
  • Wednesday: First Class Travel 25th anniversary, 3443 William St., at 11 a.m.
  • Thursday: B&B Media, 1359 N. Mount Auburn Road, at 8:30 a.m.
  • Thursday: The Bank of Missouri 130th anniversary, 3427 William St., at 11 a.m.
  • Thursday: Strickland Engineering, 113 W. Main St., Suite 1, Jackson at 2 p.m.
  • Friday: Old Town Cape's riverfront mural, at the floodwall between Broadway and Themis Street, at 11 a.m.

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold the following events:

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Wednesday: Maximize Your Membership, at Montgomery Bank Conference & Training Center, 526 W. Main St., at 9 a.m.
  • Friday: November Business Breakfast, at the Jackson Civic Center, at 7:30 a.m.

The Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Morning Coffee meeting at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at Front Porch Rental Hall, 1408 Main S. Interior Plus is the coffee sponsor. State Sen. Holly Rehder of Scott City (R-27) is scheduled speaker.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessOct. 16
Stock market today: Wall Street rises as tech stocks and oil...
BusinessOct. 15
Walgreens lays out plan to shutter 1,200 drugstores
BusinessOct. 14
Mothes celebrates 25 years as Edward Jones financial adviser
BusinessOct. 14
Cape chamber plans speed networking event

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
BusinessOct. 14
Mercy Southeast hires two new physicians
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
BusinessOct. 14
Gasoline prices on upswing in Southeast Missouri
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
BusinessOct. 13
Sikeston lawyer Blanton invited to join trial lawyer fellowship
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
BusinessOct. 13
Seesing becomes Ford and Liley funeral director
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
BusinessOct. 13
Poppa Mojo’s to close on Halloween
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
BusinessOct. 11
Boeing will lay off 10% of its employees as a strike by factory workers cripples airplane production
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
BusinessOct. 7
Cox and Associates employee takes ownership of business
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
BusinessOct. 6
Marshmallow store bringing sweet treats to Broadway
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy