August 15, 2022
Cape, Jackson chambers to host joint ribbon-cutting for Mineral Area
Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce jointly will host a ribbon-cutting for the new satellite campus of Mineral Area College. The event is scheduled at 1 p.m. today at MAC's venue at 1050 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau...
Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce jointly will host a ribbon-cutting for the new satellite campus of Mineral Area College.

The event is scheduled at 1 p.m. today at MAC's venue at 1050 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.

n

The Cape Girardeau Chamber will also host a 5 p.m. Tuesday After Hours Reception for departing vice president Kim Voelker at Port Cape Restaurant, 19 N. Water St. The event is a "come-and-go" event and will last until 7 p.m.

n

The Jackson Chamber will hold its August Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive.

n

Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at Front Porch, 1408 Main St.

