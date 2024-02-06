Cape, Jackson chambers to host joint ribbon-cutting for Mineral Area

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce jointly will host a ribbon-cutting for the new satellite campus of Mineral Area College.
The event is scheduled at 1 p.m. today at MAC's venue at 1050 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.
The Cape Girardeau Chamber will also host a 5 p.m. Tuesday After Hours Reception for departing vice president Kim Voelker at Port Cape Restaurant, 19 N. Water St. The event is a "come-and-go" event and will last until 7 p.m.
The Jackson Chamber will hold its August Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive.
Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly coffee at 7:15 a.m. Thursday at Front Porch, 1408 Main St.
