Cape, Jackson chambers schedule membership events

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's August Business After Hours membership networking event will land at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal Tuesday and will include an opportunity to check out a vintage B-25 bomber. The World War II aircraft is at the airport this week as part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour.

The chamber gathering will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Chamber members will have an opportunity to win a seat on a flight aboard the B-25 compliments of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Registration is requested, but not required, through the events section of the chamber website, www.capechamber.com.

n