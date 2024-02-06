All sections
BusinessAugust 23, 2021

Cape, Jackson chambers schedule membership events

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce's August Business After Hours membership networking event will land at the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport terminal Tuesday and will include an opportunity to check out a vintage B-25 bomber. The World War II aircraft is at the airport this week as part of the Flying Legends of Victory Tour.

The chamber gathering will begin at 4:30 p.m.

Chamber members will have an opportunity to win a seat on a flight aboard the B-25 compliments of the Cape Girardeau Regional Airport.

Registration is requested, but not required, through the events section of the chamber website, www.capechamber.com.

The Cape Girardeau chamber will conduct a ribbon-cutting at 9:30 a.m. Thursday to mark the opening of QPS Missouri Holdings LLC, a cannabis shop at 772 S. Kingshighway, Suite A.

Team and individual tickets are on sale and sponsorships are available for the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's Movie Trivia Night on Sept. 25 at the Jackson Civic Center. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with competition getting underway at 7 that evening.

The evening will include a silent auction and prizes for the top three teams. Movie-themed costumes are encouraged and there will be prizes for individual and team costumes. Snacks will be provided, but participants must bring their own beverages. Participants must be age 18 or older.

Tickets are $25 per person or $150 for a six-person team and may be purchased by contacting the chamber at (573) 243-8131.

