Cape, Jackson chambers schedule events in coming week

A groundbreaking, hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and various city and school officials will take place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson Elementary School, 520 S. Minnesota Ave., to mark the start of the Jefferson Elementary bond project.

n

The Jackson chamber will host a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Friday at Fuel, 634 W. Main St. in Jackson.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.