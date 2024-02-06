Cape, Jackson chambers schedule events in coming week

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's August Business After Hours membership gathering is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackson Civic Center on Deerwood Drive in Jackson, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors.
Masks and social distancing are recommended for attendees.
A groundbreaking, hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and various city and school officials will take place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson Elementary School, 520 S. Minnesota Ave., to mark the start of the Jefferson Elementary bond project.
The Jackson chamber will host a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Friday at Fuel, 634 W. Main St. in Jackson.
