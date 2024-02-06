All sections
BusinessAugust 9, 2021

Cape, Jackson chambers schedule events in coming week

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's August Business After Hours membership gathering is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackson Civic Center on Deerwood Drive in Jackson, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors. Masks and social distancing are recommended for attendees...

Jay Wolz

The Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce's August Business After Hours membership gathering is scheduled for 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Jackson Civic Center on Deerwood Drive in Jackson, sponsored by Wells Fargo Advisors.

Masks and social distancing are recommended for attendees.

A groundbreaking, hosted by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and various city and school officials will take place at 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson Elementary School, 520 S. Minnesota Ave., to mark the start of the Jefferson Elementary bond project.

The Jackson chamber will host a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. Friday at Fuel, 634 W. Main St. in Jackson.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

